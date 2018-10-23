Loading articles...

Monday's Games

Last Updated Oct 23, 2018 at 2:00 am EDT

NFL

Atlanta 23 N.Y. Giants 20

NHL

Colorado 4 Philadelphia 1

Carolina 3 Detroit 1

Winnipeg 5 St. Louis 4 (OT)

Washington 5 Vancouver 2

NBA

Toronto 127 Charlotte 106

Orlando 93 Boston 90

Minnesota 101 Indiana 91

Milwaukee 124 New York 113

Dallas 115 Chicago 109

Memphis 92 Utah 84

Washington 125 Portland 124 (OT)

Golden State 123 Phoenix 103

San Antonio 143 L.A. Lakers 142 (OT)

