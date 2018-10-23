In the news today, Oct. 23

Seven stories in the news for Tuesday, Oct. 23

———

FEDS TO UNVEIL CARBON TAX REBATE PLAN TODAY

The federal government will take some of the sting out of its upcoming carbon tax today with a promise to give rebates directly to Canadians. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Toronto with Environment Minister Catherine McKenna where they will begin making a hard sell of their carbon pricing plan ahead of the next federal election. That sell includes offsetting the hit to a family’s pocketbook with carbon price rebates.They will also announce which provinces will see the federal carbon price applied.

———

PATRICK BROWN ELECTED AS BRAMPTON, ONT., MAYOR

Months after sexual misconduct allegations forced him to step down as leader of Ontario’s Progressive Conservatives, Patrick Brown has made a political comeback — this time as a city mayor. The embattled politician has defeated Brampton Mayor Linda Jeffrey, a former provincial Liberal cabinet minister who was backed by several high-profile politicians, including some of Brown’s former colleagues. The municipal election was Brown’s latest attempt at resurrecting his political career after his dramatic resignation in January amid allegations he has vehemently denied.

———

TORY TROUNCES KEESMAAT TO TAKE TORONTO MAYORALTY

Toronto Mayor John Tory easily won re-election Monday, trouncing Jennifer Keesmaat, the city’s former planner after a campaign marked by unprecedented interference from the provincial government. But, at least a dozen other communities were forced to extend voting by as much as a day due to technical or other difficulties. In all, voters in more than 400 communities across Ontario cast ballots for their next municipal government. Entire councils in 26 municipalities were unopposed and were acclaimed.

———

NEW BRUNSWICK LEGISLATURE OPENS WITH THRONE SPEECH

The New Brunswick legislature opens today with the election of a Speaker and a throne speech. Premier Brian Gallant says his minority Liberal government listened to the message sent by voters in last month’s election and will present a throne speech incorporating many of the opposition parties’ campaign pledges. The Liberals won just 21 seats — one fewer than the Conservatives, while the Green and People’s Alliance parties each won three.

———

SEX ASSAULT TRIAL TO BEGIN FOR GYMNASTICS COACH

The sexual assault trial of a high-ranking former gymnastics coach gets underway in southwestern Ontario today. Dave Brubaker was charged with 10 sexual offences last December and was placed on administrative leave by Gymnastics Canada, where he had served as director of the women’s national team. Brubaker was Canada’s head gymnastics coach at the 2016 Rio Olympics and was the women’s national team director at the 2017 world championships in Montreal.

———

MANITOBA CHILD WELFARE AGENCIES CONCERNED ABOUT FUNDING

Some child welfare agencies in Manitoba are worried they will be pushed into a new provincial funding model they say will put vulnerable Indigenous children at risk. Most agencies in the province are given funding based on the number of children in care and the number of days they are in care. Under block funding, money isn’t tied to the number of children — allowing agencies some flexibility in how they spend it. Clemene Hornbrook, executive director at Peguis Child and Family Services, says the proposed model will leave the agency with a $3-million deficit.

———

‘INTERIM’ ICEBREAKERS TO BE USED FOR DECADES

The Canadian Coast Guard says three “interim” icebreakers that were recently purchased without a competition will be used for the next 15 to 20 years. Coast guard officials revealed the timeframe in interviews with The Canadian Press while playing down concerns about the state of their aging fleet — and the challenges in building replacements. The government in August agreed to sole-sourcing the purchase of three used icebreakers from Davie Shipbuilding for $610 million, saying a stop-gap was needed until replacements could be built.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS:

— Marcelo Ebrard, incoming foreign affairs minister for Mexico, speaks to Montreal Council on Foreign Relations.

— The case of truck driver Jaskirat Sidhu, charged with dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily injury in a fatal crash involving the Humboldt Broncos team bus, will be in court.

— Kennedy Stewart, Vancouver’s mayor-elect, and Grand Chief Stewart Phillip will hold a news conference on the federal government’s approach to reviewing the Trans Mountain expansion project.

— Premier John Horgan and Green Leader Andrew Weaver speak at a rally in Victoria in support of proportional representation as the campaign continues in a provincial referendum on changing the electoral system.