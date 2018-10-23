Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Funding cancelled for three campus expansions in Ontario because of deficit
by THE CANADIAN PRESS
Posted Oct 23, 2018 7:43 pm EDT
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks in question period in side the legislature at Queen's Park in Toronto on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Funding to expand three post-secondary campuses in Markham, Milton and Brampton have been cancelled by Ontario’s new Progressive Conservative government.
Merrilee Fullerton, the minister of training, colleges and universities, says in a news release the province is not in a position to fund the expansions because of its $15 billion deficit.
The previous Liberal government announced plans to spend more than $200 million on the projects.
York University and Seneca College are partners in the project in Markham, Wilfrid Laurier University and Conestoga College formed a partnership in Milton, and the Brampton campus is a partnership between Ryerson University and Sheridan College.
