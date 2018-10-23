French film star Catherine Deneuve receives Japanese award

TOKYO – French film star Catherine Deneuve received Japan’s most prestigious art award on Tuesday at a ceremony in Tokyo, where she was greeted by Emperor Akihito.

Deneuve received the Praemium Imperiale for her achievement in film and theatre performances.

The 84-year-old Akihito, who is abdicating at the end of April, shook hands with Deneuve at a reception afterward and congratulated her, according to Japan’s Kyodo News agency.

Deneuve has appeared in more than 100 films during a career spanning over 60 years.

Deneuve, 75, is currently working on a new film by Japanese award-winning director Hirokazu Koreeda in Paris.

She said at a news conference Monday that she’s lucky to be able to work with Koreeda and thanked him for giving her a break to pick up her award.