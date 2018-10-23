Loading articles...

Ford government to freeze minimum wage for 33 months, scrap 2 paid sick days

Last Updated Oct 23, 2018 at 1:14 pm EDT

Premier of Ontario Doug Ford THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

Ontario will cap the province’s minimum wage at $14 an hour until 2020 as part of a rollback of labour reforms introduced by the previous Liberal government.

The Progressive Conservatives say businesses were hurt by the changes brought in by the previous regime.

Ontario’s minimum wage increased from $11.60 to $14 an hour on Jan. 1, and was set to rise to $15 an hour next year as a result of the Liberal law.

Economic Development Minister Jim Wilson says the province plans to link future increases to minimum wage to the rate of inflation.

The government will also reduce the number of personal leave days currently provided to workers to eight from ten.

Under the Tory government’s new labour legislation, workers will be entitled to three days off for personal illness, two day off for bereavement leave and three for family responsibilities.

