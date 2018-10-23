Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Razor blade found in chocolate bar bought in Toronto: police
by News Staff
Posted Oct 23, 2018 1:38 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 23, 2018 at 1:55 pm EDT
A man allegedly found a razor blade in a package of Twix Minis chocolate bars he bought at a Dollarama in Toronto on Oct. 20, 2018. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service
Toronto police are investigating after a man allegedly found a razor blade in a package of chocolate bars last weekend.
The 41-year-old man said he bought the package of Twix Minis at the Dollarama in Stock Yards Village at Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue West on Saturday.
It’s alleged when he unwrapped one of the bars, he found a razor blade inside.
He wasn’t injured.
Police are asking anyone with information to call them.
Thats a blade from one of the production lines that cut the bar at the proper length. No news here at all.