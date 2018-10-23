Razor blade found in chocolate bar bought in Toronto: police

Toronto police are investigating after a man allegedly found a razor blade in a package of chocolate bars last weekend.

The 41-year-old man said he bought the package of Twix Minis at the Dollarama in Stock Yards Village at Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue West on Saturday.

It’s alleged when he unwrapped one of the bars, he found a razor blade inside.

He wasn’t injured.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them.