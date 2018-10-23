Loading articles...

Razor blade found in chocolate bar bought in Toronto: police

Last Updated Oct 23, 2018 at 1:55 pm EDT

A man allegedly found a razor blade in a package of Twix Minis chocolate bars he bought at a Dollarama in Toronto on Oct. 20, 2018. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

Toronto police are investigating after a man allegedly found a razor blade in a package of chocolate bars last weekend.

The 41-year-old man said he bought the package of Twix Minis at the Dollarama in Stock Yards Village at Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue West on Saturday.

It’s alleged when he unwrapped one of the bars, he found a razor blade inside.

He wasn’t injured.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them.

rds65

Thats a blade from one of the production lines that cut the bar at the proper length. No news here at all.

October 23, 2018 at 2:39 pm