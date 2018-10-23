Carbon tax 'puts a price on pollution,' Trudeau says in one-on-one interview

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is getting set to unveil his plan to compensate Canadians in provinces that will be forced to have a federal carbon tax.

Four provinces — Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and New Brunswick — fail to meet the federal threshold, which means the Trudeau government will implement a carbon price on January 1, 2019.

Before his announcement in Toronto, Trudeau spoke with Parliament Hill Reporter Cormac Mac Sweeney about his carbon plan, the ongoing situation with killed Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and the municipal election results in Ontario.

Listen to the complete interview below: