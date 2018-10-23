Loading articles...

Carbon tax 'puts a price on pollution,' Trudeau says in one-on-one interview

Last Updated Oct 23, 2018 at 10:28 am EDT

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a Liberal Party Fundraiser in Toronto, on Tuesday October 2, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is getting set to unveil his plan to compensate Canadians in provinces that will be forced to have a federal carbon tax.

Four provinces — Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and New Brunswick — fail to meet the federal threshold, which means the Trudeau government will implement a carbon price on January 1, 2019.

Before his announcement in Toronto, Trudeau spoke with Parliament Hill Reporter Cormac Mac Sweeney about his carbon plan, the ongoing situation with killed Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and the municipal election results in Ontario.

Listen to the complete interview below:

||
Selfie Boy should keep his mouth shut about this Carbon Tax business until after the next election, that is if he gets reelected. Forcing tax on people will means lost votes from Lieberals. Maybe he can try taxing the big polluters around the world for not doing their shares.

What compensation? Few hundreds $$ before tax and essentially nothing after tax? If he wants to compensate then give us tax free rebates in thousands of $$ per adult per year. That may buy him some votes.

October 23, 2018 at 10:04 am
Why do I read this shiz

Haha it’s amazing how many people are out there with their hands out. If you’re not able to afford the small increase in tax in exchange for a chance at improving the environment, you’re probably better off either:
– finding a new job that pays better, or
– leaving this cesspool of a country you keep complaining about.

Canada won’t ever get rid of lacklustre politicians with disorganized, short-sighted views. Either leave or man(or woman)-up.

October 23, 2018 at 10:25 am
