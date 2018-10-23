Man, 23, charged after crash that killed newlywed: police

A man has been charged after allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash that killed a newlywed woman in Brampton.

The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Highway 50 and Castlemore Road.

A 30-year-old woman from Newmarket was pronounced dead at the scene, while her husband of only one week, a 31-year-old man, was taken to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the man they believe to be responsible for the collision fled the scene on foot.

On Tuesday, Walid Wakeel, 23, of Nobleton, turned himself into Peel police and is facing four charges: criminal negligence causing death, criminal negligence causing bodily harm, failing to remain at the scene of an accident causing death and failing to remain at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm.

He appeared in court for a bail hearing on Tuesday.