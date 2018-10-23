A year into #MeToo, what's next for the movement?

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2018 file photo, actress and activist Alyssa Milano listens as Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Now that the #MeToo movement has passed the one-year mark, key voices in the movement are assessing progress and looking forward to the next phase. For actress Milano, it's about winning the cultural battle, despite a perceived setback with the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh confirmation to the Supreme Court. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP, file)
NEW YORK, N.Y. – With the #MeToo movement passing the one-year mark, key voices in the movement are assessing progress and looking forward to the next phase.
For activist Alyssa Milano, it’s about winning the cultural battle, and looking beyond what she calls setbacks like the confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, or a dropped charge in the Harvey Weinstein case. She’s advocating for gender equality education, and passage of the long-stalled Equal Rights Amendment. For attorney Debra Katz, who represented Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford, it’s about improving the laws governing sexual harassment.
And for “Me Too” creator Tarana Burke, it’s about long-term leveraging of the movement’s visibility to reach as many survivors of sexual violence as possible.