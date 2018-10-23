Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
2nd police officer dies after South Carolina ambush attack
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 23, 2018 7:51 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 23, 2018 at 8:21 am EDT
FLORENCE, S.C. – A second South Carolina police officer has died from injuries suffered in an ambush attack this month that left five others wounded.
Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone said Deputy Farrah B. Turner died Monday. She had been hospitalized since the attack.
Boone said in a statement that Turner “was the ultimate professional, excelling at everything she did. She dedicated her life to serving the victims of the worst crimes imaginable.”
Authorities say Turner was among seven law enforcement officers shot by 74-year-old Frederick Hopkins. They say the decorated Vietnam War opened fire without warning when officers arrived at his home Oct. 5 to speak with his son about a sex assault investigation.
Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway also was killed.
Hopkins was charged with murder and six counts of attempted murder.
