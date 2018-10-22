Toronto municipal election: Who is your new city councillor?

After a dramatic few weeks leading up to the municipal election in Toronto, the results are filing in for the 25 wards. With the size of council cut by nearly half, some wards had two incumbents while others had one.

There are four new faces on Toronto city council. The rest of councillors elected are incumbents.

Below are the councillors who will now make up council.

Ward 1 – Etobicoke North

Ward 1 Map

Michael Ford (incumbent) has been elected city councillor of Ward 1 – Etobicoke North.

Keeping the Ford dynasty alive at City Hall, Michael was first elected to city council in July 2016. He was previously a Toronto District School Board trustee for Ward 1 Etobicoke North from 2014 until his resignation to run for city council in May 2016. The 24-year-old is currently the youngest member of city council. Much like his uncles, Premier Doug Ford and the late Rob Ford, Michael has focused on “subways, subways subways” when it comes to the city’s transit plan.

Ward 2 – Etobicoke Centre

Ward 2 Map

Stephen Holyday (incumbent) has been elected as city councillor for Ward 2 – Etobicoke Centre.

Following in his father, Doug Holyday’s, footsteps, Stephen was appointed deputy mayor of Toronto — he accepted the position after Vincent Crisanti lost the position after openly backed mayoral candidate rival Doug Ford. Holyday was elected to city council in 2014 and serves as Chair of the Audit Committee, Vice Chair of the Employee and Labour Relations Committee and the Public Works and Infrastructure Committee.

Ward 3 – Etobicoke-Lakeshore

Ward 3 Map

Mark Grimes (incumbent) has been elected city councillor for Ward 3 Etobicoke-Lakeshore.

This veteran of city council was first elected in 2003 and has served on the Economic Development Committee and was Chair of Etobicoke York Community Council. But his time hasn’t been without some controversy. In 2016, the Integrity Commissioner Valerie Jepson found Grimes had engaged in “improper” dealings with two different developers. As well, in 2014, the CBC reported that the OPP was looking into claims involving Grimes and Coun. Justin Di Ciano regarding polling and research.

Ward 4 – Parkdale-High Park

Ward 4 Map

Gord Perks (incumbent) has been elected city councillor for Parkdale-High Park.

Gord Perks has been a familiar face in Parkdale-High Park since he was first elected to city council in 2006. He has been an outspoken supporter for public transit, especially during the Ford years. During his time in office, Perks has fought for affordable housing, including sitting on the Affordable Housing Committee, and worked to fight gentrification in the Parkdale community. He’s also on several neighbourhood BIA’s including Parkdale, Roncesvalles Village and Liberty Village.

Ward 5 – York-South Weston

Ward 5 Map

Frances Nunziata (incumbent) has been elected city councillor of Ward 5 York-South Weston.

A long-time familiar face in GTA politics, Frances Nunziata started her career as a school board trustee in 1985. She was then elected to the City of York council in 1988 and in 1994 she was elected mayor of York, a position she served until amalgamation. Following amalgamation, Nunziata was elected city councillor for Ward 11, where she continued to rise in popularity — in the 2014 election she retained her seat with 71 per cent of the vote. Throughout her years at city council, she has served on many board and committees, and was elected Speaker in 2010.

Ward 6 – York Centre

Ward 6 Map

James Pasternak (incumbent) has been elected city councillor for Ward 6 -York Centre.

For nearly 30 years, James Pasternak has lived and raised his children in Ward 10 (York Central). Before he was elected to city council in 2010, Pasternack served as a TDSB trustee. He currently sits on John Tory’s Executive Committee, serves on the Affordable Housing Committee and is the Chair of the Community Development and Recreation Committee. Pasternack graduated from York University and holds degrees from degrees Western and the London School of Economics and Political Science

Ward 7 – Humber River-Black Creek

Ward 7 Map

Anthony Perruzza (incumbent) has been elected city councillor for Ward 7 Humber River-Black Creek.

Anthony Perruzza first aspired to be a city councillor at the age of 26 when he unsuccessfully campaigned in the 1984 by-election. Despite the loss, he was elected to North York city council in 1988 but only served two years before setting his sights on the province. In 1990, as a member of the NDP, he was elected and served in the Legislative Assembly of Ontario for five years — alongside his Ward 7 rival Giorgio Mammoliti. In 2000, he successfully won a seat on city council as Ward 8 councillor. He has served on Rob Ford’s Executive Committee, the Licensing and Standards Committee, the Toronto Transit Commission and the Audit Committee.

Ward 8 – Eglinton-Lawrence

Ward 8 Map

Mike Colle has been elected city councillor for Ward 8 Eglinton-Lawerance

Moving from provincial politics back to the municipal level, Mike Colle served as MPP, first for Oakwood and then for Eglinton – Lawrence, from 1995-2018. But the 73-year-old’s political career first started in 1982 when he was elected to city council in the City of York and then Metro Toronto. Before entering politics, Colle was a teacher of history and economics. His son, Josh Colle, served on city council for eight years and was the chair of the TTC before stepping down earlier this year.

Ward 9 – Davenport

Ward 9 Map

Ana Bailao (incumbent):

A Davenport-area resident most of her life, Ana Bailao was first elected to city council in 2010. She has served as Chair of the Affordable Housing Committee, sits on the mayor’s executive committee and was appointed Deputy Mayor by John Tory after the death of Pam McConnell. Bailao has focused on affordable housing, employment protection and issues facing new Canadians. She studied sociology at the University of Toronto.

Ward 10 – Spadina-Fort York

Ward 10 Map

Joe Cressy (incumbent):

If there’s one thing Joe Cressy stands for, it’s creating a livable community. From bike lanes to public parks, he has pushed forward plans to make Toronto’s downtown core feel less like a work space and more like community. Since his election to city council in 2014, Cressy made a name for himself championing the Bloor bike lanes project, along with fellow councillor and long-time friend Mike Layton and backing the King Street Transit pilot project. Cressy sits on the Toronto and East York Community Council, the Aboriginal Affairs Committee and the Board of Health. He studied public affairs and policy management at Carleton University and previously worked as campaign manager for Mike Layton’s successful bid for city council in 2010.

Ward 11 – University-Rosedale

Ward 11 Map

Mike Layton (incumbent):

There’s no doubt politics runs in the blood of Mike Layton. Not only was his father, Jack Layton, leader of the federal NDP party but his great-great-great-uncle was reportedly William Steeves, a Father of Confederation. In 2010, Layton successfully campaigned for a seat on Toronto city council with over 45 per cent of the vote. Four years later, he was re-elected with 83 per cent support. During his time in office, Layton has sat on a number of committees including the budget committee, the board of health, the Tenant Issues Committee, and the Toronto Accessibility Advisory Committee. As an avid cyclist, Layton has championed many bike lane projects including the Bloor Street bike lanes. He has also pushed for better transit and affordable housing. Layton holds a Master’s degree in Environmental Studies, with an Urban Planning Specialty.

Ward 12 – Toronto-St. Paul’s

Ward 12 Map

Josh Matlow (incumbent)

Since being elected to city council in 2010, Josh Matlow has fought for affordable transit that makes sense for Toronto. Before his move to city council, Matlow unsuccessfully ran in the 2002 provincial election for the Liberal Party. One year later he was elected a TDSB trustee and served in that position for seven years. In recent years, Matlow has openly opposed Mayor John Tory when it comes to the Scarborough subway — the two have even engaged in heated debates over it on council floor. In the 2014 election, Matlow won by the highest margin of any sitting city councillor, with an approval of 86.2 per cent. Matlow sits on the Audit Committee and the Parks and Environment Committee, he serves as Chair of both the City-School Boards Advisory Committee and the Tenant Issues Committee.

Ward 13 – Toronto Centre

Ward 13 Map

Kristyn Wong-Tam (incumbent)

Kristyn Wong-Tam was elected to council in 2010 in what was previously known as Ward 27 – Toronto Centre-Rosedale. Before being elected to council, she worked in real estate for around 16 years. Her focus is on affordable housing, transit, improving social services, and gender equality. Wong-Tam has been vocal about LGTBQ2+ issues and about police handled the investigation into the murdered men with ties to the Gay Village.

Ward 14 – Toronto-Danforth

Ward 14 Map

Paula Fletcher (incumbent):

Paula Fletcher served the northern portion of what was known as Ward 30 – Toronto-Danforth, along with Mary Fragedakis who represented the southern area. She was first elected to council in 2003. She serves on various committees and boards, such as the Board of Health, and the Affordable Housing Committee. Fletcher also played a role in holding the community together after the Danforth shooting.

Ward 15 – Don Valley West

Ward 15 Map

Jaye Robinson (incumbent):

Jaye Robinson was the councillor for Ward 25 – Don Valley West before the wards were re-drawn. She also chairs the Public Works and Infrastructure committee. Prior to her arrival at council, Robinson worked at Economic Development Division and helped to organize Nuit Blanche, Summerlicious, and Winterlicious. According to a media report, Robinson is a fourth-generation Torontonian. Her great-grandfather was the editor of the now defunct Toronto Telegram.

Ward 16 – Don Valley East

Ward 16 Map

Denzil Minnan-Wong (incumbent):

Denzil Minnan-Wong is veteran and outspoken councillor who was part of North York city council in the early ‘90s before amalgamation. He represented Ward 11 – Don Parkway from 1998 to 2000, when the ward was renamed Ward 34 – Don Valley East. He played a key role in contracting out garbage of Yonge Street and also supported the creation of the first separated bike lanes. Minnan-Wong is currently the deputy mayor of Toronto, and also sits on the TTC and Toronto Hydro boards. During the provincial election this year, he ran for the Ontario PCs in the riding of Don Valley East, but lost to a Liberal incumbent.

Ward 17 – Don Valley North

Ward 17 Map

Shelley Carroll (incumbent):

Shelley Carroll was a long-time councillor for Ward 33 – Don Valley East when she decided to run for the Liberals in this year’s provincial election in the riding of Don Valley North. She resigned her council seat to focus on the campaign, but lost to the Ontario PC candidate. Carroll was first elected as a school trustee in Don Valley East in 2000. She was then elected to city council in 2003 and held the same riding in subsequent elections. During her tenure, she served as budget chief and was on the Toronto Police Service and TTC boards. Carroll has been a resident of North York since she was 10 years old.

Ward 18 – Willowdale

Ward 18 Map

John Filion (incumbent):

John Filion initially planned to retire from politics but decide to register for re-election after the Doug Ford government passed a bill to cut to size of council. He initially represented Ward 23 – Willowdale. Recently, Filion spoke up against a sex doll brothel opening up near Yonge and Sheppard, saying he is already looking into what city bylaws could be enforced. During his tenure, he was chair of the board of health where he created DineSafe and also supported the restaurant smoking ban. He was also behind the emergency motion that transferred most of then mayor Rob Ford’s powers to the deputy mayor during the crack scandal. Before being elected in 1998, Filion was a school board trustee and a journalist.

Ward 19 – Beaches-East York (no incumbents)

Ward 19 Map

Brad Bradford (new)



Brad Bradford is an urban planner and community leader who is focused on road safety, affordability, improving services, and accountability. He and his wife are cycle enthusiasts and active volunteers in their community. He is currently working in the office of the chief city planner, and services on the board of the Danforth East Community Association.

Ward 20 – Scarborough Southwest

Ward 20 Map

Gary Crawford (incumbent):

Gary Crawford, who was elected to council in 2010 in the previously known Ward 36, chairs the budget committee and is part of the mayor’s executive committee. He is passionate about arts and culture, serving on several arts boards and helped to secure funding increases. He also chaired the Mayor’s Task Force on the Arts. Before his days on council, he was a TDSB trustee for seven years, as well as a professional artists and part-time musician. In 2007, he tried his hand at provincial politics by running for the Ontario PCs but lost.

Ward 21 – Scarborough Centre

Ward 21 Map

Michael Thompson (incumbent) has been elected city councillor for Ward 21 Scarborough Centre.

Veteran councillor Michael Thompson was elected to council in 2003 in what was previously known as Ward 37. He served on the Toronto Police Services Board and is currently chair of the economic development and culture committee and is part of the mayor’s executive committee. Thompson, who was raised in Scarborough, co-founded the Taste of Lawrence festival and created Scarborough Rocks — a community image building campaign. Before getting into politics, he worked in the business and financial services sector. Recently, Thompson gained attention for helping to restrain a man threatening to take down an Air Canada flight.

Ward 22 – Scarborough-Agincourt

Ward 22 Map

Jim Karygiannis (incumbent):

Jim Karygiannis was elected to council in 2014 in the ward previously known as Ward 39. He on various boards and committees, including the licensing and standards committee and Exhibition Place Board of Governors. Karygiannis was previously the MP for Scarborough-Agincourt and was the Liberal critic for Veterans Affairs and served as parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Transport. He was born in Athens and immigrated to Canada with his family in 1966. Before being elected MP in 1988, Karygiannis worked in his family business.

Ward 23 – Scarborough North (no incumbents)

Ward 23 Map

Cynthia Lai (new)

Cynthia Lai has lived in Toronto since the early 1970s and is a long-time resident of Scarborough. She founded Global Link Realty Group Inc., and was the first Chinese-Canadian president of the Toronto Real Estate Board. She was elected three times to serve on the board of the Real Estate Council of Ontario. As a community activist, she has raised money for Habitat for Humanity in Scarborough and took part in events at the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario and United way of Greater Toronto. She would like to see the subway expanded along Sheppard Avenue, and her other areas of focus include programs to support seniors and ensuring the safety of the community.

Ward 24 – Scarborough-Guildwood

Ward 24 Map

Paul Ainslie (incumbent) has been elected city councillor for Ward 22.

Paul Ainslie was appointed interim councillor in Ward 41 in 2006, when Bas Balkissoon was elected in a provincial byelection in the riding of Scarborough-Rouge River. He was then elected councillor in what was previously known as Ward 23 – Scarborough East. He has more than 20 years of experience in federal, provincial and municipal politics. He has served on several boards and committees, including the mayor’s executive committee, Toronto Hydro, the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority, and the Toronto Public Library. As chair of the Government Management Committee, he also updated the city’s use of technology to improve services for residents.

Ward 25 – Scarborough-Rouge Park

Ward 25 Map

Jennifer McKelvie (new) has been elected city councillor of Ward 25 Scarborough-Rouge Park



Jennifer McKelvie and her family have lived in Scarborough-Rouge Park since 2005. When she was in university, she volunteered with Rouge Park and is now an environmental geoscientist. McKelvie was elected president of the Centennial Community and Recreation Association from 2015 to 2017, and president of the Scarborough Community Renewal Organization from 2016 to 2018. Her areas of focus are to improve transit in Scarborough and push for dedicated funding for transit, creating a training centre to curb youth unemployment, school zone safety, and protecting green spaces in the city.