Three-week-old baby dies in hospital after alleged assault in Toronto's east end

TORONTO – Toronto police say a three-week-old girl has died in hospital after being hurt in an alleged assault.

They say the were called to an apartment in the city’s east end on Thursday around 11 a.m.

Police say when officers arrived, paramedics were working on the infant, who had obvious signs of trauma.

They say paramedics rushed the baby to hospital and placed her on life support, but she died Sunday.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled for Monday.

Matthew Bouffard, 29, of Toronto, was initially charged with aggravated assault and police say his charges will be re-evaluated following the results of the post-mortem.

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version, based on information from police, said the baby was three months old.