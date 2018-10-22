'Shark Tank' backs late 9-11 cleaner's idea, pitched by kids

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
In this image provided by ABC, Kevin Young's children present the product of their late father, Cup Board Pro, which is a chopping block that features a detachable bowl for clean up, on a "Shark Tank" episode that aired on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. The sharks on "Shark Tank" are supporting the invention created by a New York City firefighter who died of cancer after helping with the cleanup of ground zero following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. (Eric McCandless/ABC via AP)
LOS ANGELES, Calif. – The sharks on “Shark Tank” are supporting an invention created by a New York City firefighter who died of cancer after helping clean up the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks.
Kevin Young’s children on Sunday pitched his Cup Board Pro, a chopping block that features a detachable bowl for cleanup. The 53-year-old died in March, months before the ABC show taped the segment.
His children explained their dad had to delay his project because their mom was diagnosed with breast cancer and died in August 2012.
The panel decided to invest $100,000 in the project and pledged to donate any proceeds to support firefighters who have illnesses related to the Sept. 11 attacks.
Contestants on the show try to persuade the panel to invest in their ideas.