Approval rating for police chief Saunders down, poll shows

A new poll finds a three per cent drop in the approval rating for Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders.

The DART Insight survey, created for The Toronto Sun and The National Post, found 66 per cent of Torontonians believe Saunders is doing a good job — that’s down from 69 per cent at this time last year.

Saunders addressed the poll on Breakfast Television on Monday morning.

“The poll really doesn’t add much because I don’t make decisions on opinions,” he said.

The poll also asked respondents which factor is to blame for a spike in gun violence this year. The number one answer was gangs, at 76 per cent.