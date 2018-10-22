Loading articles...

Postal workers striking in Toronto and most of GTA Tuesday

A Canada Post employee climbs into a mail truck July 6, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

The Canada Post rolling strikes will hit the GTA as of Tuesday morning.

According to the union, members of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers will hit the picket lines 12:01 am, marking the second day of postal disruptions across the country.

The job action will take place across the GTA and most of the 905 region, exluding Scarborough.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.