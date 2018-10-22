Online voting systems delaying election results across Ontario

Technical issues with online voting systems have prompted a number of municipalities to extend their voting hours, some by as much as a day.

The municipality of Greater Sudbury said residents would be able to cast ballots until 8 p.m. on Tuesday due to what it described as a server problem.

Peterborough, Cambridge, Prince Edward County, Pickering and Kingston were among the other municipalities extending voting hours, though most were only for an additional hour.

Meanwhile, voters in London, Ont., were experiencing something different at the polls as the city became the first-ever Canadian municipality to use ranked ballots in a local election.

All of Ontario cities and towns were given the option to use preferential voting for the first time this year, but only London took the province up on its offer.

People in two other cities – Cambridge and Kingston – will vote on whether they’d like to see ranked ballots used during the next municipal election in 2022.