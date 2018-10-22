Markets Right Now: Banks lead US indexes lower; tech gains

NEW YORK, N.Y. – The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Banks led a broad slide in U.S. stocks on Wall Street, giving the S&P 500 index its fourth straight loss.

Bank of America and Citigroup each fell 3.3 per cent Monday.

Energy stocks also fell as the price of crude oil spent most of the day lower. Halliburton lost 3 per cent.

Hasbro led toymakers lower with a 3.1 per cent drop after reporting weak earnings.

Technology and consumer-focused stocks rose. Amazon climbed 1.4 per cent.

The S&P 500 index fell 11 points, or 0.4 per cent, to 2,755.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 126 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 25,317. The Nasdaq composite added 19 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 7,468.

Bond prices didn’t move much. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 3.19 per cent.

11:45 a.m.

Major U.S. stock indexes were mostly lower in midday trading as losses in banks and health care companies outweighed gains elsewhere.

Bank of America gave up 1.8 per cent Monday while UnitedHealth, the country’s biggest insurer, fell 1.4 per cent.

Energy companies also fell along with the price of crude oil, and technology companies rebounded after an early tumble.

Smaller companies were doing better than the rest of the market.

Toy makers slumped after Hasbro’s latest quarterly results disappointed investors. Hasbro fell 5.3 per cent.

The S&P 500 index fell 6 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 2,761.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 117 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 25,326. The Nasdaq composite added 39 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 7,485.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street, led by gains in technology and internet companies.

Chipmaker Intel rose 1.7 per cent in early trading Monday and video game maker Activision Blizzard rose 1.2 per cent.

Energy companies fell along with oil prices. Halliburton gave up 2.7 per cent.

Chinese markets rose sharply. The Hang Seng index jumped 2.3 per cent.

The S&P 500 index rose 12 points, or 0.4 per cent, to 2,781.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 106 points, or 0.4 per cent, to 25,485. The Nasdaq composite added 55 points, or 0.7 per cent, to 7,542.

Bond prices didn’t move much. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 3.19 per cent.