Malta academic in Trump probe has history of vanishing acts

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
This Nov. 12, 2014 photo made available by the Organization of American States shows Maltese academic Joseph Mifsud during a meeting in Washington. It was Mifsud who allegedly dropped the first hint that the Russians were interfering into the 2016 U.S. presidential election and he has not been seen publicly for nearly a year. An Associated Press investigation published Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, shows it isn't the first time Mifsud has gone to ground. (Juan Manuel Herrera/OAS via AP)
SWIEQI, Malta – The Maltese academic who allegedly dropped the first hint that Russians would interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election has gone missing. An Associated Press investigation shows it isn’t the first time.
A lawyer for Joseph Mifsud claims his client has been ordered to lie low by unidentified Western intelligence services, one of many statements that has fed conspiracy theories about the academic.
But the AP has found that his disappearance is not out of character, documenting at least three previous attempts by Mifsud to drop out of sight when caught up in scandal.
One former colleague says periodically vanishing is Mifsud’s “way to survive.”