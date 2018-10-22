Father to face murder charge in death of 3-week-old

Toronto police say they expect second-degree murder charges to be laid in connection with the death of a three-week-old infant.

Police say they were called to a residence in the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Donside Drive in Scarborough around 11 p.m. last Thursday. When they arrived, paramedics were treating a three-week-old girl suffering from obvious signs of trauma.

The child eventually succumbed to her injuries on Sunday.

Police arrested Matthew Bouffard, 29, of Toronto and charged him with aggravated assault. They have confirmed that he is the child’s father.

A police spokesperson said Monday they expect the charges to be upgraded following results of a post-mortem, which are expected on Tuesday.

Editor’s Note: This story has been corrected to reflect the age of the infant is three weeks old. Police had originally said the baby was three months old.