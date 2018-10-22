Billionaire Boys Club's Joe Hunt seeks cut in life sentence

SAN FRANCISCO – The founder of the infamous Billionaire Boys Club who is serving a life sentence for murder is appealing to California Gov. Jerry Brown for a chance at freedom.

Joe Hunt after spending 34 years in prison says that he has asked Brown to commute his sentence.

But time is running out for Hunt because the Democratic governor leaves office at the end of the year.

Hunt’s case inspired two Hollywood movies and he has launched a media blitz to promote his get out of prison effort.

Hunt says in an interview he has an impeccable behaviour record in prison that he hopes Brown will consider.

Hunt founded the Southern California investing and social club in 1983.

He was convicted of killing a con artist investor named Ron Levin.