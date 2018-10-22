Billionaire Boys Club's Joe Hunt seeks cut in life sentence

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
File - In this Feb. 2, 1987 file photo, Joe Hunt, the charismatic young leader of an investment group known as the Billionaire Boys Club, listens to opening statements in his murder trial in Santa Monica, Calif. Hunt is accused of murdering Ron Levin. The founder of the infamous Billionaire Boys Club who is serving a life sentence for murder is appealing to California Gov. Jerry Brown for a chance at freedom. (AP Photo/Douglas C. Pizac, File)
SAN FRANCISCO – The founder of the infamous Billionaire Boys Club who is serving a life sentence for murder is appealing to California Gov. Jerry Brown for a chance at freedom.
Joe Hunt after spending 34 years in prison says that he has asked Brown to commute his sentence.
But time is running out for Hunt because the Democratic governor leaves office at the end of the year.
Hunt’s case inspired two Hollywood movies and he has launched a media blitz to promote his get out of prison effort.
Hunt says in an interview he has an impeccable behaviour record in prison that he hopes Brown will consider.
Hunt founded the Southern California investing and social club in 1983.
He was convicted of killing a con artist investor named Ron Levin.