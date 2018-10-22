AP News in Brief at 6:09 a.m. EDT

Growing caravan of migrants pushes deeper into Mexico

TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — Thousands of Honduran migrants hoping to reach the U.S. stretched out on rain-soaked sidewalks, benches and public plazas in the southern Mexico city of Tapachula, worn down by another day’s march under a blazing sun.

Keeping together for strength and safety in numbers, some huddled under a metal roof in the city’s main plaza Sunday night. Others lay exhausted in the open air, with only thin sheets of plastic to protect them from ground soggy from an intense evening shower. Some didn’t even have a bit of plastic yet.

“We are going to sleep here in the street, because we have nothing else,” said Jose Mejia, 42, a father of four from the Honduran city of San Pedro Sula. “We have to sleep on the sidewalk, and tomorrow wake up and keep walking. We’ll get a piece of plastic to cover ourselves if it rains again.”

Adela Echeverria, 52, a single mother of three, teared up as she spoke about her plight.

“One of my companions went to look for some plastic,” she said. “We are used to sleeping like this, taking care of each other. We don’t want to be separated.”

___

Saudi king, crown prince call slain writer Khashoggi’s son

ISTANBUL (AP) — Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called the son of Jamal Khashoggi, the kingdom announced early Monday, to express condolences for the death of the journalist killed at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul by officials that allegedly included a member of the royal’s entourage.

King Salman similarly made a condolence call as international pressure on the kingdom continues to rise, even after it acknowledged on Saturday that the Washington Post journalist was killed Oct. 2 at the consulate under still-disputed circumstances.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that details of Khashoggi’s killing “will be revealed in all its nakedness” in a speech in parliament on Tuesday, the same day a glitzy investment forum in Riyadh spearheaded by Prince Mohammed is to take place.

Saudi Arabia’s explanation that Khashoggi was killed in a “fistfight” and 18 Saudis have been detained has been met with international skepticism and allegations of a coverup designed to absolve Prince Mohammed of direct responsibility. Turkish media reports and officials say a 15-member Saudi team flew to Istanbul, laid in wait for Khashoggi at the consulate and then cut off his fingers, killed and dismembered the 59-year-old writer.

“Why did these 15 people come here? Why were 18 people arrested? All of this needs to be explained in all its details,” Erdogan said.

___

Khashoggi’s killing threatens Trump dreams for Mideast peace

JERUSALEM (AP) — In recent months, the Trump administration has repeatedly put off the release of its long-awaited Mideast peace plan. Now, the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the hands of Saudi agents may put the plan into a deep freeze.

Saudi Arabia’s powerful crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, was meant to be the linchpin of the plan, providing key diplomatic cover to both Israelis and Palestinians. But with the Saudi prince’s credibility facing serious questions following Khashoggi’s death, President Donald Trump may soon have to rethink his Mideast strategy.

“It definitely complicates their plans to release their proposal, if indeed they have one,” said Dan Shapiro, who served as President Barack Obama’s ambassador to Israel.

Trump took office promising a new approach to peace making between Israel and the Palestinians.

Criticizing decades of failure by his predecessors, he named a Mideast team headed by his son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner. The team has deep ties to Israel and the West Bank settler movement.

___

10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. MIGRANTS PUSH DEEPER INTO MEXICO

The caravan swells to an estimated 5,000 after many Honduran migrants find ways to cross from Guatemala as Mexican police block the official border crossing.

2. SAUDI KINGDOM EXPRESSES CONDOLENCES TO FAMILY

The official outreach to the slain Jamal Khashoggi’s son comes as international pressure on Riyadh intensifies after it acknowledged the journalist was killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul under disputed circumstances.

___

AP analysis: ‘Obamacare’ shapes opioid grant spending

With Republicans and Democrats joining forces again in a bipartisan effort to target the U.S. opioid crisis, an Associated Press analysis of the first wave of emergency money from Congress finds that states are taking very different approaches to spending it.

To a large extent, the differences depend on whether states participated in one of the most divisive issues in recent American politics: the health overhaul known as “Obamacare.”

The AP analysis found states that expanded Medicaid under President Barack Obama’s health overhaul reported spending their allocations more slowly than states that didn’t expand the health insurance program to poor, childless adults.

Why? In states that expanded Medicaid, the insurance program already covers addiction treatment for nearly everyone who is poor and needs it.

Medicaid allows states to go beyond the basics with the grant money, while non-expansion states have to fill in for basic needs with fewer dollars, said Brendan Saloner, an addiction researcher at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. In effect, Medicaid expansion states had a running start on the opioid crisis, while states without the extra Medicaid funding hastened to catch up.

___

Russia probe revival expected if Democrats win House

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats are expected to reopen the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election if they win the majority in November. But they would have to be selective in what they investigate.

California Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House intelligence panel, has said his party would have to “ruthlessly prioritize the most important matters first.”

The Republican-led Intelligence Committee was the only House panel to investigate Russian meddling, and its investigation is now closed. Republicans say they found no evidence of collusion between Russia and President Donald Trump’s campaign.

Democrats say Republicans ignored key facts and important witnesses and want to restart parts of the investigation if they win the House. But some Democrats also worry that there could be a political cost if they overreach.

Schiff and other lawmakers say they are closely watching special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation and the Senate’s Russia probe to look for gaps that they could fill. And if Mueller issues any findings, their investigative plans could change.

___

Malta academic in Trump probe has history of vanishing acts

SWIEQI, Malta (AP) — It was her last day of class and Leida Ruvina was getting suspicious.

The Albanian student had just finished the first module in what was purported to be a doctoral program co-administered by Slovenia’s Euro-Mediterranean University, but the place didn’t look like much of a university.

It didn’t have a campus; the room she was sitting in had been rented from a local tourism school in the Slovenian spa town of Portoroz. She didn’t have a matriculation number, the code used by educational institutions to track students’ progress. And the French translation of “Euro-Mediterranean” in the university’s seal was misspelled.

She raised her hand to ask the university’s president what was going on. Joseph Mifsud, a paunchy middle-aged administrator with an easy manner and a greying widow’s peak, assured Ruvina that everything was in order, complimented her on her English and offered to advise her on her dissertation.

“If you want, I can be your mentor,” she recalled him telling her.

___

Both sides ignoring swing voters in hot Texas Senate race

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — With Mike Pence and Donald Trump Jr. already visiting the state and the president himself coming Monday, Ted Cruz is convening a veritable parade of Republican powerbrokers in the final weeks of the Texas Senate campaign to ensure Democrat Beto O’Rourke doesn’t upset him.

O’Rourke is countering with the opposite. He’s blowing off the Democratic Party’s political luminaries and instead cranking up the cool — rocking with Willie Nelson, securing shout-outs from star rappers and road-tripping with a 38-year-old Kennedy whose family name still has its mystique.

While their approaches seem divergent, both candidates are opting to sacrifice one goal to accomplish another. They’re trying to fire up the loyalists they see as key to victory, even if it means slighting moderates and undecided voters — energizing the right and the left while ignoring the middle.

“There’s a common misconception that elections are mostly decided by so-called ‘swing voters,'” O’Rourke’s campaign wrote in its “Plan to Win.” Cruz has for months noted that there are more Texas Republicans than Democrats, so if he guards against conservative complacency, he wins.

Both may be onto something. A recent Quinnipiac University poll that showed Cruz leading the race by 9 points also found that, among likely Texas voters who could name a Senate candidate, 96 per cent had made up their minds.

___

Julia Louis-Dreyfus gets a top award for comedy

WASHINGTON (AP) — After a 35-year acting career and with two iconic television characters to her name — Elaine Benes of “Seinfeld” and foul-mouthed Vice-President Selina Meyer — Julia Louis-Dreyfus has been honoured with the Mark Twain Prize for lifetime achievement in comedy.

On Sunday night at Washington’s Kennedy Center, the 57-year-old actress received a stream of testimonials from celebrities including Jerry Seinfeld, Stephen Colbert and 2010 Mark Twain recipient Tina Fey, touching on the multiple aspects of her career.

“We both started comedy in Chicago,” said Fey, paying tribute by tracking the similarities between their lives.

“We both moved on to ‘Saturday Night Live.’ We both lost our virginity to Brad Hall,” referring to Louis-Dreyfus’ husband and former SNL cast mate, sitting next to the honoree. Fey praised the “secret precision” of her comedy and her willingness to make her Seinfeld character so flawed.

“Julia let Elaine be selfish and petty and sarcastic and a terrible, terrible dancer,” Fey said. “Julia’s never been afraid to be unlikable — not on screen and not in person.”

___

World Series Bark Park: Porcello’s pup romps around Fenway

BOSTON (AP) — Fresh from his World Series workout, Rick Porcello was far from dog tired.

So the Red Sox pitcher took his new puppy for a romp at a popular park — Fenway Park.

Porcello watched in amusement as 4-month-old Bronco the German shepherd explored the yard Sunday. The pup sniffed outside the Boston dugout, zig-zagged across the outfield grass and ran next to the Green Monster.

“I got him a couple days before the playoffs,” Porcello said. “As soon as I saw him, I knew I wanted him to be in my life.”

The 2016 AL Cy Young Award winner didn’t have to look far to find him. Bronco’s dad is Drago, a 7-year-old service dog owned by Fenway Park head groundskeeper Dave Mellor.