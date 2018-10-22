Loading articles...

Alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur expected to appear in Toronto court

Last Updated Oct 22, 2018 at 4:40 am EDT

TORONTO – A man accused of killing eight men with ties to Toronto’s gay village is expected to appear in court today.

Bruce McArthur, a 67-year-old self-employed landscaper, faces eight counts of first-degree murder.

Police arrested McArthur last January and eventually found the remains of seven men in large planters at a property where McArthur had worked.

Investigators found the eighth set of remains in a ravine behind the same property in midtown Toronto.

Lead detective Insp. Hank Idsinga has said the probe is the largest forensic investigation in the force’s history.

Idsinga has said he doesn’t believe there are any more alleged victims.

