Loading articles...

6 more unlicensed pot shops shut down this weekend in Toronto by police

People stand outside an illegal marijuana dispensary at 17 Chruch Street in Toronto on Friday Oct. 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

Toronto police say they have now shut down a total of 11 unlicensed marijuana dispensaries since cannabis became legal last week.

They say 21 people have been charged and released during the raids under the province’s new cannabis act.

Officers shut down five unlicensed pot shops on Friday afternoon and another six shops over the weekend.

Police say they’ll continue to crack down on unlicensed distributors in the wake of pot legalization.

The only legal cannabis retailer in Ontario is a government-run online store until brick-and-mortar stores open on April 1, 2019.

Illegal stores that wanted to go legitimate were told they could only apply for a retail licence if they shut down operations by Oct. 17.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

G F

Excellent – keep closing them down , laws are laws…..and slap those fines on them when they re-open…..on the Landlords too…

October 22, 2018 at 3:29 pm