USports Football: Hugo Richard helps Laval dominate Sherbrooke 53-0

Last Updated Oct 21, 2018 at 5:20 pm EDT

QUEBEC CITY, Que. – Quarterback Hugo Richard completed 23-of-29 passes for 291 yards and three touchdowns in the Laval Rouge et Or’s 53-0 rout of the Sherbrooke Vert et Or on Sunday in Canadian football league action.

Richard also rushed for 34 yards and a TD for Laval (8-0). Marc-Antoine Pivin caught two touchdowns over 86 receiving yards.

QB Joe Hudon completed just two passes for a total of 10 yards for Sherbrooke (1-6).

The Rouge et Or are ranked second in Canada behind Ontario’s Western Mustangs.

