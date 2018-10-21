Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Trump says he needs to learn more on slain Saudi writer
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 21, 2018 7:16 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 21, 2018 at 8:00 am EDT
President Donald Trump waves as he walks across the South Lawn, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, returning to the White House in Washington after attending a rally in Nevada. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
ISTANBUL – President Donald Trump says he needs to learn more about the killing of a Saudi journalist and will be working with Congress on the U.S. response.
Speaking late Saturday after a campaign rally in Nevada, he said he will be talking to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman soon.
Saudi authorities announced that Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist, died in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul after a fistfight with officials there. That explanation has sparked allegations of a coverup intended to shield the powerful crown prince.
Trump initially said he believed the Saudi account, but on Saturday he said he still does not know where Khashoggi’s body is.
Trump said: “We’d like to find out where it is and what happened… And I think we’re inching our way there.”
