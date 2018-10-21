Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Suspected militants kill 3 workers in Egypt's Sinai
by Ashraf Sweilam, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 21, 2018 7:12 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 21, 2018 at 7:41 am EDT
EL-ARISH, Egypt – Egyptian security officials say three workers contracted to build a security wall in the northern Sinai city of el-Arish have been shot dead by suspected militants.
The officials say a fourth worker was wounded in the attack, which took place Saturday outside their homes.
The officials say six militants have been killed in two separate raids by security forces targeting hideouts in northern Sinai. The Saturday raids left two policemen wounded following shootouts.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.
Egyptian security forces have for years been battling militants, now led by the extremist Islamic State group, in northern Sinai. The insurgency picked up steam after the 2013 ouster of an elected but divisive Islamist president.
