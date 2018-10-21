Loading articles...

Rotating Canada Post strikes to begin Monday

A Canada Post employee climbs into a mail truck July 6, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

The union representing Canada’s postal workers has announced they will begin rotating strikes tomorrow if a new agreement cannot be reach by this evening.

The strikes would begin at 12:01 a.m. in Windsor, Edmonton and Victoria and at 1:01 a.m. in Halifax, local time.

Each strike will last 24 hours with different locations striking daily.

More to come

