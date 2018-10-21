Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Scarborough shooting

A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital with life threatening injuries after he was shot early Sunday morning in Scarborough.

Toronto police were called to the scene around 4 a.m. to Nugget Avenue near McCowan Road and Sheppard Avenue.

Officers said the man was found lying on the ground in a parking lot.

He was rushed to a trauma centre. There is no word on the victim’s current condition.

Police are currently searching for one suspect, but no description has been made available.