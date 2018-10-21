Man dies after assault, robbery in downtown core

A 57-year-old man has died following an assault in the downtown core.

In a news release Toronto police say officers responded to a call for a robbery in the Dundas and Church Streets area on Oct. 12 around 6:15 p.m.

A man was standing on the corner of the street when he was approached by a stranger who punched him. The man fell to the ground and struck his head.

He was taken to hospital where his condition worsened.

On Sunday, the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. A post-mortem is scheduled for Monday.

Police have identified the victim as Edward Shannon of Toronto.

Police arrested a 34-year-old man on Oct. 15 in connection with the assault.

Jason Hadfield of Toronto was charged with one count each of aggravated assault and robbery and appeared in court the next day. His charges are expected to be upgraded.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

This is Toronto’s 88th homicide of 2018.