'Halloween' scares up $77.5 million in ticket sales

Last Updated Oct 21, 2018 at 12:40 pm EDT

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Jamie Lee Curtis in a scene from "Halloween," in theaters nationwide on Oct. 19. (Ryan Green/Universal Pictures via AP)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Forty years later, Michael Myers is still drawing huge audiences to the movie theatres for a good scare. “Halloween” has opened in first place with an estimated $77.5 million in ticket sales from North American theatres, according to Universal Pictures on Sunday.

David Gordon Green directed the “Halloween” sequel which brings back Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode and Nick Castle as Michael Myers. It’s the second highest horror opening of all time, behind last year’s “It.”

It was also enough to bump the comic-book film “Venom” out of the No. 1 spot and into third place in its third weekend in theatres with $18.1 million. Meanwhile “A Star Is Born” held on to the second place spot for its third weekend with $19.3 million.

