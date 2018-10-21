Loading articles...

CityVote 2018: Complete coverage of Monday's municipal election

Last Updated Oct 21, 2018 at 1:34 pm EDT

Voters go to the polls Monday, bringing an end to one of the most chaotic municipal elections in recent memory.

You can watch full coverage starting at 8 p.m. on Channel 368 as well a live streams on CityNews.ca, 680News.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages.

You can also follow along with our interactive ward-by-ward map as the results pour in.

Through out the night, reporters will be in all 25 wards across the city providing analysis and insight as the new city council takes shape, culminating with special election night coverage on Citytv starting at 11 p.m.

RESOURCES:

WATCH: John Tory and Jennifer Keesmaat take part in special CityVote broadcast
2018 Municipal Election: Who, What and Where to vote
CityVote 2018: Municipal Election Coverage

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.