Bruce McArthur to appear in court Monday

Alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur is scheduled to be in court on Monday after appearing via video link at the beginning of the month.

The 67-year-old landscaper is facing eight counts of first degree murder.

The remains of seven men were found buried in planters at a property in Leaside where McArthur provided landscaping services. The remains of an eighth possible victim were found in a ravine near the same property.

Many of the victims had ties to the city’s gay village in the Church and Wellesley streets area.

Lead detective Hank Idsinga says he doesn’t believe there are any more possible victims.

McArthur has been in custody at the Toronto South Detention Centre in Etobicoke since he was arrested on Jan. 18.

Crown attorney Mike Cantlon says negotiations and discussions are ongoing.