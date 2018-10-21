B.C. runner shatters Canadian record in Toronto marathon debut

Cam Levins has shattered the elusive Canadian marathon record.

The 29-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., broke the record at the Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon in his marathon debut.

He was also crowned the national marathon champion as the first Canadian across the finish line.

Jerome Drayton set the previous record, one of the oldest on the books, of 2:10:09 in 1975.

