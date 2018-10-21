Loading articles...

B.C. runner shatters Canadian record in Toronto marathon debut

Last Updated Oct 21, 2018 at 11:02 am EDT

Runners take part in the Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon. CITYNEWS/Craig Wadman

Cam Levins has shattered the elusive Canadian marathon record.

The 29-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., broke the record at the Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon in his marathon debut.

He was also crowned the national marathon champion as the first Canadian across the finish line.

Jerome Drayton set the previous record, one of the oldest on the books, of 2:10:09 in 1975.

More coming.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.