3-month-old infant dies after alleged assault

Toronto police say a three-month-old infant is Toronto’s 87th homicide victim.

In a news release, police say officers responded to a “see ambulance” call to meet an ambulance crew at around 11 p.m. Thursday in the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Donside Drive in Scarborough.

When police arrived, paramedics were treating a three-month-old girl with obvious signs of trauma. The infant was rushed to hospital and put on life support.

29-year-old Mathhew Bouffard of Toronto was arrested and charged with aggravated assault the same day. He appeared in court on Friday.

On Sunday, the child succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead. A post-mortem is scheduled for Monday.

Police say the suspect’s charges will be re-evaluated after the results of the post-mortem.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.