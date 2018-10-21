2 winning tickets share Saturday night's $7 million Lotto 649 jackpot

Loading articles...

Last Updated Oct 21, 2018 at 2:40 am EDT

TORONTO – Two winning tickets were sold for the $7 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

One ticket was purchased in Ontario and the other in Quebec, with each being worth $3.5 million.

The guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Oct. 24 will be approximately $5 million.

