Loading articles...

2 drivers critically injured in Brampton crash

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. HANDOUT/Twitter

Two drivers have been rushed to hospital after a serious two-vehicle crash in Brampton.

Peel police were called to the scene at Winston Churchill Boulevard and Steeles Avenue West around 8:30 Sunday morning.

Both drivers were taken to a Toronto trauma centre with critical injuries.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash or if there were any passengers in the vehicles.

The intersection is closed for the police investigation.

 

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.