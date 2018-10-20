Loading articles...

SIU investigating after woman killed in police-involved shooting in Hamilton

Last Updated Oct 20, 2018 at 9:06 am EDT

An interaction between a woman and Hamilton police in the early morning hours of Saturday resulted in a female being transported to hospital in life-threatening condition. CITYNEWS/Ken Townsend

The province’s Special Investigations Unit has been called in following a police-involved shooting in Hamilton that left one woman dead.

Reports from the scene indicate police were called to the area of King Street and Wellington Street North around 2 a.m. Saturday.

An interaction involving police and a woman resulted in the female being transported to hospital in life-threatening condition, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

