Russian deputy foreign minister denounces US trolling case
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 20, 2018 7:04 am EDT
MOSCOW – A top Russian diplomat says that the U.S. allegation that a Russian woman helped oversee a social media effort to influence the American midterm elections is shameful.
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov made the comments in a statement Saturday, a day after U.S. prosecutors filed a criminal complaint against Elena Khusyaynova. The complaint says she helped oversee the finances at a so-called troll farm aiming at influencing U.S. politics through social media postings.
The operation is one of those named in an indictment this year for allegedly interfering in the 2016 election.
Ryabkov said “Washington, having spread shameless lies about the mythical ‘hand of Moscow’ for more than two years, is now trying to play the same card ahead of the approaching U.S. Election Day.”
