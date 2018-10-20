Loading articles...

Red Sox favoured slightly over Dodgers in World Series

Last Updated Oct 21, 2018 at 12:40 am EDT

The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after Game 7 of the National League Championship Series baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Milwaukee. The Dodgers won 5-1 to advance to the World Series. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The Boston Red Sox opened as a slight favourite in this city’s sports books to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

Oddsmakers at the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook set the Red Sox as minus-135 favourites in early betting, with the Dodgers made plus-115 to win the series. That means a $135 bet on the Red Sox will pay $100, while a $100 bet on the Dodgers pays $115.

Odds on the individual games will be posted when pitching matchups are named.

