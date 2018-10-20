Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Red Sox favoured slightly over Dodgers in World Series
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 20, 2018 11:59 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 21, 2018 at 12:40 am EDT
The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after Game 7 of the National League Championship Series baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Milwaukee. The Dodgers won 5-1 to advance to the World Series. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The Boston Red Sox opened as a slight favourite in this city’s sports books to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.
Oddsmakers at the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook set the Red Sox as minus-135 favourites in early betting, with the Dodgers made plus-115 to win the series. That means a $135 bet on the Red Sox will pay $100, while a $100 bet on the Dodgers pays $115.
Odds on the individual games will be posted when pitching matchups are named.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
