Police release images of suspect in Viva bus stabbing

Police have released security camera images of a man who allegedly stabbed another man on a Viva bus on Friday.

Officers responded to the call for a stabbing at 3 a.m. near Yonge Street and Cummer Avenue.

Police say an altercation between two men on the bus turned violent and one of them produced a “sharp-edged weapon” and stabbed the other.

The suspect reportedly jumped off the bus and fled the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital and treated for his injuries.

The suspect is described as around 30 years old with short dark hair and a long, dark bushy beard. He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured baseball hat, a yellow puffy jacket with a hood, white shirt, black pants and black and white running shoes. He was carrying a black-coloured satchel.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.