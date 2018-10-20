Man facing 9 charges in connection with several fires over 5 months

Toronto police have arrested a man in connection with several fires in various locations that were set over a period of five months.

The arrest followed a call for a fire in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police responded to the area of Kingslake and Lisburn Crescent around 4:40 a.m. A telephone box in the vicinity was reportedly on fire.

Investigators have identified eight other fire calls over a period of five months in various locations including Godstone Road, Easterbrooke Avenue and Allenbury Gardens.

50-year-old Andrew Kleemiss of Toronto has been arrested and charged with seven counts of arson causing property damage, one count of arson with disregard for human life and one count of break and enter with intent.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Sunday.