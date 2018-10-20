Georgia police officer shot, killed near school

SNELLVILLE, Ga. – A Georgia police officer has been killed after being shot while responding to a suspicious vehicle parked near a school in Snellville.

News outlets report multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for suspects.

Police say Gwinnett County police officer Antwan Toney was rushed in critical condition to Gwinnett Medical Center, where he died. Toney was a two-year veteran of the department.

It happened Saturday about 3 p.m. near Shiloh Middle School. It’s unclear if any of the suspects are injured.