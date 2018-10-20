Loading articles...

Friday's Games

Last Updated Oct 20, 2018 at 3:00 am EDT

MLB Post-season

NL Championship Series

Milwaukee 7 L.A. Dodgers 2

(Series tied 3-3)

CFL

Ottawa 35 Hamilton 31

British Columbia 42, Edmonton 32

NHL

Florida 6 Washington 5 (SO)

Minnesota 3 Dallas 1

Nashville 5 Calgary 3

AHL

Cleveland 4 Utica 3

Charlotte 4 Hershey 3 (SO)

Bridgeport 4 Providence 3 (OT)

Hartford 4 Belleville 3

Rochester 5 Toronto 4 (SO)

W-B/Scranton 5 Lehigh Valley 4

Syracuse 4 Binghamton 0

Springfield 5 Laval 3

Texas 5 Iowa 4

Manitoba 4 San Antonio 1

Colorado 6 Ontario 2

San Diego 4 Milwaukee 2

Tucson 4 Rockford 3 (OT)

NBA

Toronto 113 Boston 101

Charlotte 120 Orlando 88

Brooklyn 107 New York 105

Memphis 131 Atlanta 117

Minnesota 131 Cleveland 123

New Orleans 149 Sacramento 129

Milwaukee 118 Indiana 101

Golden State 124 Utah 123

L.A. Clippers 108 Oklahoma City 92

