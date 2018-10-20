Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
'Dark day': Congo rebels kill 2 health agents fighting Ebola
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 20, 2018 5:46 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 20, 2018 at 6:20 pm EDT
JOHANNESBURG – Congo’s health minister calls it a “dark day” for everyone fighting the deadly Ebola outbreak after rebels shot and killed two medical agents with the Congolese army who had been assisting health officials.
The statement late Saturday says Mai Mai rebels surged from the forest and opened fire on the unarmed agents with the army’s rapid intervention medical unit at an entrance to Butembo city.
It is not immediately clear whether this is the first time health workers have been killed in this outbreak.
The ministry says the daytime attack appeared premeditated.
Congo’s latest Ebola outbreak is taking place in what health workers have compared to a war zone, with multiple rebel groups active in the region.
The number of confirmed Ebola cases has now reached 200, including 117 deaths.
