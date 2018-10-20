Brampton truck driver facing impaired driving charges

A 41-year-old truck driver from Brampton is facing impaired driving charges following an incident on the QEW Friday night.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says they were notified about a possible impaired driver on the QEW in Burlington around 7:30 p.m.

An off-duty officer witnessed the truck smash into a concrete wall before getting off the highway and slamming into a tree.

Burlington OPP caught up with the driver and concluded he did not appear to be impaired by alcohol but administered a drug recognition test because his behaviour was “abnormal.”

Rajiv Dev has been charged with multiple offences including impaired driving by drug and dangerous driving. He was charged with three separate criminal drug possession charges after cannabis was found within reach of the driver.