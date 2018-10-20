Loading articles...

1 male dead, 1 arrested after stabbing at Kennedy Station

One male victim is dead after a stabbing at Kennedy Station on Saturday evening.

Officers initially responded to a call for a fight between three males at the subway station around 6 p.m.

Police later confirmed the fight was between two males and one of them suffered stab wounds.

The victim was taken to hospital via emergency run and was later pronounced dead.

One male was arrested in the parking lot.

Homicide detective have taken over the investigation.

Alpha_Mora

Safe city. Tory will keep it that way…

October 20, 2018 at 9:08 pm
JohnofWoodbridge

Most American cities would love our crime rate.

October 20, 2018 at 9:42 pm
