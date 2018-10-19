Loading articles...

2 injured after SUV collides with tractor-trailer in Markham

Last Updated Oct 19, 2018 at 6:48 am EDT

A SUV collided with a tractor-trailer at Highway 7 and Commerce Valley Drive on Oct. 19, 2018. CITYNEWS

Two people are in hospital after an SUV collided with a tractor-trailer near Highway 404 in Markham.

York regional police were called to Highway 7 and Commerce Valley Drive around 3:30 a.m. on Friday.

It appears the SUV side-swiped the truck and rolled several times.

The two people are being treated for minor injuries.

The area will be closed off to traffic for the investigation.

