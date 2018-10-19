Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Statistics Canada says consumer price index up 2.2% from a year ago
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 19, 2018 8:35 am EDT
Signage mark the Statistics Canada offiices in Ottawa on July 21, 2010. The majority of human trafficking victims in Canada are women and girls younger than 25 while most of the people charged with the crimes are men between 18 and 34. The numbers are part of a new statistical report on police-reported human trafficking by Statistics Canada which shows the rate of human trafficking in 2016 was the highest since records started being kept in 2009.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Statistics Canada says the consumer price index in September was up 2.2 per cent compared with a year ago.
The annual pace of inflation compared with an increase of 2.8 per cent set in August.
Economists had expected the September reading to come in at 2.7 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.
More to come
I find it hard to believe that the consumer price index only increased by 2.2%.
Restaurant food has increased by 15-20% since minimum wage increased.
@John666; so has my Metamucil.