Statistics Canada says consumer price index up 2.2% from a year ago

Statistics Canada says the consumer price index in September was up 2.2 per cent compared with a year ago.

The annual pace of inflation compared with an increase of 2.8 per cent set in August.

Economists had expected the September reading to come in at 2.7 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

More to come

John666

I find it hard to believe that the consumer price index only increased by 2.2%.

Restaurant food has increased by 15-20% since minimum wage increased.

October 19, 2018 at 8:54 am
holy smokes

@John666; so has my Metamucil.

October 19, 2018 at 9:47 am
