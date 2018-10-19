Loading articles...

Man in his 50s stabbed in North York

Police are searching for a suspect after a man in his 50s was stabbed in North York overnight.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Yonge Street and Finch Avenue just before 3 a.m. on Friday.

The victim was rushed to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect is a man wearing a yellow jacket.

