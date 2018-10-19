Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Saudi state TV confirms journalist Jamal Khashoggi is dead
by News Staff
Posted Oct 19, 2018 6:36 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 19, 2018 at 6:42 pm EDT
Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi (AP Photo/Hasan Jamali, File)
Saudi Arabia’s public prosecutor says a primary investigation into journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s disappearance shows he is dead.
Saudi state-run news agency says the death occurred as a result of a fight which broke out inside the Saudi consulate.
At least 18 Saudi nationals are under arrest and the Deputy Intelligence Chief has been fired from his position.
U.S. President Donald Trump says he could consider sanctions against Saudi Arabia over the missing journalist.
Trump acknowledged Thursday that it “certainly looks” like Khashoggi is dead and threatened “very severe” consequences if the Saudis are found to have killed him.
More to come
