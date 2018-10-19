Loading articles...

Saudi state TV confirms journalist Jamal Khashoggi is dead

Last Updated Oct 19, 2018 at 6:42 pm EDT

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi (AP Photo/Hasan Jamali, File)

Saudi Arabia’s public prosecutor says a primary investigation into journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s disappearance shows he is dead.

Saudi state-run news agency says the death occurred as a result of a fight which broke out inside the Saudi consulate.

At least 18 Saudi nationals are under arrest and the Deputy Intelligence Chief has been fired from his position.

U.S. President Donald Trump says he could consider sanctions against Saudi Arabia over the missing journalist.

Trump acknowledged Thursday that it “certainly looks” like Khashoggi is dead and threatened “very severe” consequences if the Saudis are found to have killed him.

More to come

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Naive

This Zionist run state is the worst in the world. Won’t be surprised if Mosad was involved into this. But too bad, they couldn’t get away from Turkey. MBS should be handed the death penalty.

October 19, 2018 at 6:58 pm
John666

Will Trump sacrifice the arms deal?

October 19, 2018 at 7:24 pm
Hide All Comments